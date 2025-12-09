Augustus Gerhart scores 15 to help Pennsylvania hold off Lafayette 74-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Augustus Gerhart scored 15 points to help Pennsylvania hold off Lafayette 74-72 on Monday night.

Gerhart added six rebounds for the Quakers (6-4). TJ Power totaled 14 points and nine rebounds. Dalton Scantlebury also scored 14.

Caleb Williams led the way for the Leopards (3-8) with 21 points. Andrew Phillips had 16 points and Mark Butler pitched in with 14 points and five assists.

Pennsylvania took the lead for good with 11:42 left in the second half on a free throw from Scantlebury to make it a 52-51 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press