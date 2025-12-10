Colorado State secures 76-55 win against Dartmouth

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner’s 14 points helped Colorado State defeat Dartmouth 76-55 on Tuesday.

Rechsteiner went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Rams (8-2). Kyle Jorgensen shot 6 of 9 from the field to add 12 points. Jevin Muniz went 5 of 9 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Big Green (3-5) were led in scoring by Kareem Thomas, who finished with 12 points. Jayden Williams added 11 points for Dartmouth. Cam Hiatt had 10 points and two steals.

Colorado State led 33-24 at halftime, with Rechsteiner racking up 14 points. Colorado State extended its lead to 49-34 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press