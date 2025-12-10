Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Diop scores 19, Arizona State dominates second half in 73-48 win over Northern Arizona

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Massamba Diop scored 19 points and Arizona State dominated the second half to pull away for a 73-48 win over Northern Arizona on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils (8-2) beat Oklahoma 86-70 in Phoenix on Saturday, but had a hard time shaking the Lumberjacks (4-5) in the first half.

Arizona State used a short run to lead by eight at halftime and took over to start the second half, using a 15-2 run to stretch the lead to 54-32. The Sun Devils held Northern Arizona to 7-of-27 shooting from the floor in the second half and 5 of 26 from 3 overall.

Isaiah Shaw led the Lumberjacks with 21 points.

Arizona State had runs of 11-2 and 14-2 with the 7-foot-1 Diop drawing attention in the lane and altering shots on defense.

The Lumberjacks had a couple of runs of their own keyed by defense, holding the Sun Devils scoreless for four minutes during one stretch.

Northern Arizona used an 8-0 run to pull with 26-24, but Diop returned and quickly hit a jump hook, then an alley-oop dunk. Diop had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Arizona State led 35-26 at halftime.

Arizona State ran away from the Lumberjacks in the second half behind its defense.

Northern Arizona opened the first half 1 for 10 from the field and Arizona State scored 13 straight points to go up 48-30 to turn a close game into a rout.

Up next

Northern Arizona: plays at San Diego on Saturday.

Arizona State: plays Santa Clara in Las Vegas on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.