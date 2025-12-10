Diop scores 19, Arizona State dominates second half in 73-48 win over Northern Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Massamba Diop scored 19 points and Arizona State dominated the second half to pull away for a 73-48 win over Northern Arizona on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils (8-2) beat Oklahoma 86-70 in Phoenix on Saturday, but had a hard time shaking the Lumberjacks (4-5) in the first half.

Arizona State used a short run to lead by eight at halftime and took over to start the second half, using a 15-2 run to stretch the lead to 54-32. The Sun Devils held Northern Arizona to 7-of-27 shooting from the floor in the second half and 5 of 26 from 3 overall.

Isaiah Shaw led the Lumberjacks with 21 points.

Arizona State had runs of 11-2 and 14-2 with the 7-foot-1 Diop drawing attention in the lane and altering shots on defense.

The Lumberjacks had a couple of runs of their own keyed by defense, holding the Sun Devils scoreless for four minutes during one stretch.

Northern Arizona used an 8-0 run to pull with 26-24, but Diop returned and quickly hit a jump hook, then an alley-oop dunk. Diop had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Arizona State led 35-26 at halftime.

Arizona State ran away from the Lumberjacks in the second half behind its defense.

Northern Arizona opened the first half 1 for 10 from the field and Arizona State scored 13 straight points to go up 48-30 to turn a close game into a rout.

Up next

Northern Arizona: plays at San Diego on Saturday.

Arizona State: plays Santa Clara in Las Vegas on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball