Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lamar Wilkerson dazzles with career-high 44, Indiana rolls past Penn State 113-72

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Penn St Indiana Basketball

Penn St Indiana Basketball

Photo Icon View Photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson racked up a career-high 44 points as Indiana reached the century mark for the fourth time this season in their 113-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday.

Wilkerson was an efficient 16-for-22 from the field, 10-for-15 from deep, and made each of his two free throws. He also dished four assists and grabbed four rebounds.

A senior transfer from Sam Houston, Wilkerson’s 10 threes set a single-game Indiana record, and his 44 points set a single-game record at Indiana’s Assembly Hall.

Reed Bailey had 18 points, Tayto Conerway scored 17, Nick Dorn tallied 13, and Tucker Devries had 12 to join Wilkerson in double-digits for the Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten). Conor Enright had eight assists to lead his team, and Trent Sisley grabbed eight rebounds.

After Penn State made the first basket of the game, Wilkerson’s first three-pointer gave Indiana the lead, and they did not surrender it for the rest of the game. They built a 58-26 lead at halftime, and led by as many as 49 in the second half.

Kayden Mingo paced the Nittany Lions (8-2, 0-1) with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Indiana was 69% shooting and 55% from beyond the arc. Their 17 total three-pointers is tied for third in program history.

Up next

Indiana heads to Kentucky and Penn State visits No. 9 Michigan State on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.