Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
44.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Linus Holmstrom scores 23, VMI takes down Loyola (MD) 86-70

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Linus Holmstrom’s 23 points helped VMI defeat Loyola (MD) 86-70 on Tuesday.

Holmstrom finished 7 of 11 from 3-point range for the Keydets (5-7). TJ Johnson scored 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Tan Yildizoglu finished with 14 points.

Emmett Adair led the way for the Greyhounds (4-7) with 21 points. Loyola also got 17 points from Braeden Speed. Jordan Stiemke had 11 points.

VMI took the lead for good with 16:19 left in the first half. The score was 51-32 at halftime, with Holmstrom racking up 21 points. VMI was outscored by Loyola (MD) in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Johnson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.