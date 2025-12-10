Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
43.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Winthrop defeats Toccoa Falls 111-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry had 13 points in Winthrop’s 111-62 victory against Toccoa Falls on Tuesday.

Berry shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (6-5). Kody Clouet scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Kareem Rozier shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists.

Grady Jones led the Screaming Eagles in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Toccoa Falls also got 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Raheem Kone.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.