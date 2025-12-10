Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
42.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Waddles scores 19 as Omaha knocks off Doane 79-70

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lance Waddles scored 19 points as Omaha beat Doane 79-70 on Tuesday.

Waddles shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (5-7). Ja’Sean Glover scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds and five assists. Valentino Simon and Christian Richardson added 10 points each.

Jack Wilson led the way for the Tigers with 22 points. Justus Gardiner added 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for Doane. Trevon Beckman also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.