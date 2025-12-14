Elyzee scores 17 as SE Louisiana defeats Houston Christian 74-71 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Elyzee’s 17 points helped SE Louisiana defeat Houston Christian 74-71 in overtime on Saturday.

Elyzee had seven rebounds for the Lions (4-6, 1-1 Southland Conference). Peter Hemschemeier scored 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Gaines had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Elijah Brooks led the way for the Huskies (5-5, 1-1) with 17 points and four steals. Houston Christian also got 17 points from Trent Johnson. Kylin Green finished with eight points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press