Kintavious Dozier scores 24 as Alabama A&M beats North Alabama 68-60

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier’s 24 points helped Alabama A&M defeat North Alabama 68-60 on Monday night.

Dozier added five rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (6-4). Koron Davis scored 16 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line.

Canin Jefferson finished with 20 points for the Lions (5-5). Dallas Howell added 16 points and Donte Bacchus pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

