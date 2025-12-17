Trent Middleton Jr. scores 21 points to lead North Carolina A&T past UNC Greensboro 71-65

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Trent Middleton Jr. scored 21 points as North Carolina A&T beat UNC Greensboro 71-65 on Tuesday.

Middleton shot 7 for 17 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (6-4). Dwayne Pierce shot 4 for 16 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Lewis Walker had 12 points.

KJ Younger finished with 17 points for the Spartans (3-9). Noah Norgaard added 16 points for UNC Greensboro. Justin Neely finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina. A&T went into halftime leading UNC Greensboro 38-20. Middleton scored 13 points in the half. Pierce’s free throw with 4:14 left in the second half gave The Aggies the lead for good at 61-60.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press