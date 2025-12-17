Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Trent Middleton Jr. scores 21 points to lead North Carolina A&T past UNC Greensboro 71-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Trent Middleton Jr. scored 21 points as North Carolina A&T beat UNC Greensboro 71-65 on Tuesday.

Middleton shot 7 for 17 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (6-4). Dwayne Pierce shot 4 for 16 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Lewis Walker had 12 points.

KJ Younger finished with 17 points for the Spartans (3-9). Noah Norgaard added 16 points for UNC Greensboro. Justin Neely finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina. A&T went into halftime leading UNC Greensboro 38-20. Middleton scored 13 points in the half. Pierce’s free throw with 4:14 left in the second half gave The Aggies the lead for good at 61-60.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.