Ituka scores 18 off the bench, Northern Illinois takes down East-West 112-64

By AP News

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jao Ituka led Northern Illinois past East-West on Tuesday with 18 points off of the bench in a 112-64 win.

Ituka added seven rebounds for the Huskies (4-7). Gustav Winther added 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Makhai Valentine had 14 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Devine Conley led the way for the Phantoms with 19 points, two steals and three blocks. David Hood added 14 points and two steals for East-West. Amari Phillips also had 12 points and two steals.

Northern Illinois took the lead for good with 16:39 remaining in the first half. The score was 59-25 at halftime, with Winther racking up 16 points.

Northern Illinois extended its lead to 82-33 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Taj Walters scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

