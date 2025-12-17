Ituka scores 18 off the bench, Northern Illinois takes down East-West 112-64

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jao Ituka led Northern Illinois past East-West on Tuesday with 18 points off of the bench in a 112-64 win.

Ituka added seven rebounds for the Huskies (4-7). Gustav Winther added 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Makhai Valentine had 14 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Devine Conley led the way for the Phantoms with 19 points, two steals and three blocks. David Hood added 14 points and two steals for East-West. Amari Phillips also had 12 points and two steals.

Northern Illinois took the lead for good with 16:39 remaining in the first half. The score was 59-25 at halftime, with Winther racking up 16 points.

Northern Illinois extended its lead to 82-33 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Taj Walters scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press