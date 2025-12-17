Palek’s game-winner leads Missouri State over Oral Roberts, 63-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keith Palek III scored the game-winning layup with four seconds remaining and racked up 27 total points to lead Missouri State past Oral Roberts 63-62 on Tuesday.

Palek added eight rebounds for the Bears (5-5). Kobi Williams scored 12 points, going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Trey Williams Jr. finished with 10 points.

Ty Harper led the way for the Golden Eagles (5-8) with 20 points. Oral Roberts also got 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Ofri Naveh. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams finished with 10 points.

Palek scored 11 second-half points for Missouri State to help set up their game-winning shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press