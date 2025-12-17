Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
46.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Palek’s game-winner leads Missouri State over Oral Roberts, 63-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keith Palek III scored the game-winning layup with four seconds remaining and racked up 27 total points to lead Missouri State past Oral Roberts 63-62 on Tuesday.

Palek added eight rebounds for the Bears (5-5). Kobi Williams scored 12 points, going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Trey Williams Jr. finished with 10 points.

Ty Harper led the way for the Golden Eagles (5-8) with 20 points. Oral Roberts also got 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Ofri Naveh. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams finished with 10 points.

Palek scored 11 second-half points for Missouri State to help set up their game-winning shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.