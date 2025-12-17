Brazile scores career-best 26 points to lead No. 14 Arkansas to 108-80 win over Queens

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field to lead No. 14 Arkansas to a 108-80 victory over Queens on Tuesday night.

Arkansas (9-2) was never in trouble, taking a 24-point lead into halftime behind 60% shooting from the floor. Brazile had 18 points in the opening 20 minutes. Darius Acuff Jr., who finished with 23 points and 10 assists, scored 16 in the first half.

Brazile went 5 for 7 from 3-point range and Arkansas was 14 of 28 compared to 6 for 25 for the Royals (5-7). The Razorbacks also outscored Queens 32-14 on fast-break points.

Atlantic Sun preseason player of the year Chris Ashby entered averaging 13 points per game but was limited to just two on 1-of-9 shooting, including 0 for 7 from 3-point distance. The Royals were led by Nasir Mann, who had 16 points.

Four other Arkansas players joined Brazile and Acuff in double figures. Billy Richmond III scored 15 points off the bench, Nick Pringle added 14, Karter Knox had 11 and D.J. Wagner provided 10.

The win was Arkansas’ fourth in a row since losing to then-No. 4 Duke on Thanksgiving.

Up next

Queens faces another Southeastern Conference opponent Monday when it visits Auburn.

Arkansas plays No. 8 Houston on Saturday in New Jersey.

