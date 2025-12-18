Karasinski pours in 20 points as Bellarmine defeats Chattanooga 79-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski had 20 points in Bellarmine’s 79-64 victory against Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Karasinski had 12 rebounds for the Knights (5-6). Brian Waddell scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Kenyon Goodin shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Chattanooga led 36-27 at halftime, but Bellarmine exploded in the second half, going on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good with 8:39 remaining.

The Mocs (5-7) were led in by Brennan Watkins and Jordan Frison, who each finished with 20 points. Watkins was 6 of 12, all behind the arc, with five rebounds and three steals. Frison was 8-of-17 shooting with four assists for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.