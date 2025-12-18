Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Grant Randall’s double-double helps Quinnipiac beat Monmouth 85-75

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Grant Randall had 17 points and 11 rebounds to power Quinnipiac to an 85-75 victory over Monmouth on Wednesday night.

Randall added three steals for the Bobcats (9-3, 2-0). Amarri Monroe had 16 points and Asim Jones scored 15.

Jason Rivera-Torres led the Hawks (5-7) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Stefanos Spartalis added 13 points and six assists. Andrew Ball scored 13 and blocked two shots.

Quinnipiac took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not trail again. Randall led the team with 11 points to help build a 49-34 advantage at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.