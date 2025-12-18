Patrick scores 20, SFA wins 69-60 over Texas A&M-CC

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick had 20 points in SFA’s 69-60 victory against Texas A&M-CC on Wednesday.

Patrick shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Lumberjacks (8-2, 2-0 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 of 12 from the free-throw line to add 15 points.

The Islanders (4-6, 1-1) were led in scoring by Mason Gibson, who finished with 15 points. Texas A&M-CC also got 10 points and nine rebounds from Sheldon Williams. Nick Shogbonyo finished with 10 points and four assists.

