Ugbo scores 20 off the bench, Washington State defeats Eastern Washington 78-63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Emmanuel Ugbo’s 20 points off of the bench led Washington State to a 78-63 victory over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night.

Ugbo shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (4-8). Aaron Glass scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. ND Okafor had 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field. The Cougars ended a five-game slide with the win.

Alton Hamilton IV finished with 16 points for the Eagles (2-9). Isaiah Moses added 15 points and five assists for Eastern Washington. Jojo Anderson also had 12 points and two steals.

Ugbo led the Cougars with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 45-31 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press