Trio of Bruins leads UCLA to 90-77 victory over Arizona State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Dent had 20 points and Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau both scored 18 to propel UCLA to a 90-77 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night.

Dent made 9 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Bruins (8-3), who improve to 7-0 at home. Clark shot 6 for 10 from 3-point range and added five rebounds and five assists. Bilodeau hit two 3-pointers and went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line, snagging five boards.

Anthony Johnson hit all 14 of his foul shots and scored 20 to pace the Sun Devils (9-3), who hit their first 25 free throws before missing on their final attempt. Massamba Diop had 15 points, while Andrija Grbovic and Maurice Odum scored 13 and 10, respectively.

Dent sank 6 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer in the first half, scoring 13 to guide the Bruins to a 45-33 advantage at halftime. Diop had 11 points for the Sun Devils.

Bilodeau hit a 3-pointer and Eric Dailey Jr. followed with four straight free throws as UCLA jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never trailed.

Arizona State cut it to 65-60 with 9:39 left to play on a three-point play by Johnson. Trent Perry answered with a 3-pointer for UCLA and the Sun Devils got no closer.

Up next

UCLA: Hosts Cal Poly on Friday.

Arizona State: Hosts Oregon State on Sunday.

