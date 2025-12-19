Hafemeister’s 29 lead Charleston Southern past North Florida 113-90

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jesse Hafemeister’s 29 points helped Charleston Southern defeat North Florida 113-90 on Thursday.

Hafemeister shot 11 for 17, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (8-5). Armari Carraway scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 11 from the floor (4 for 10 from beyond the arc). Luke Williams finished with 15 points, adding six rebounds and nine assists.

Kamrin Oriol led the way for the Ospreys (2-9) with 29 points and three steals. Dalton Gayman added 15 points for North Florida, and Mason Lee finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press