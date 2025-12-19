Skip to main content
Gardner-Webb wins 105-65 against Toccoa Falls

By AP News

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Curtis Williams III had 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 105-65 win over Toccoa Falls on Thursday.

Williams also had five rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-12). D.J. Jefferson went 7 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Jacob Hudson shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tyriq Brown scored 21 points for the Screaming Eagles. Randall Robinson added 10 points and two steals for Toccoa Falls, and Jaylon Seymour also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

