Whitlock scores 33 as Lehigh takes down Penn State-Hazleton 83-74

By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock’s 33 points led Lehigh past Penn State-Hazleton 83-74 on Thursday.

Whitlock added five rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (4-8). Hank Alvey added 16 points with 11 rebounds and five blocks. Andrew Urosevic shot 5 for 13, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc, to finish with 13 points.

Saivon Pressley led the Nittany Lions in scoring, finishing with 27 points and three steals. Penn State-Hazleton also got 16 points and two steals from Shamell Ponds. Tyshaun Dukes had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Lehigh took the lead for good with 7:23 to go in the first half. The score was 49-35 at halftime, with Alvey racking up 14 points. Whitlock’s 22-point second half helped Lehigh close out the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

