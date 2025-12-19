Punch scores 17 points, leads TCU over Oral Roberts 72-53

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Punch scored 17 points, and TCU build an early double-digit lead and cruised past Oral Roberts 72-53 on Thursday night.

Jayden Pierre added 12 points, four assists and three steals for TCU (8-3), which has won six of its last seven. Micah Robinson scored nine points to go with six rebounds, two steals and a block.

TCU opened on a 17-6 run and led 38-25 at the break. Punch made 6 of 9 field goals and scored 12 first-half points for the Horned Frogs, who shot 53% (16 of 30). Ty Harper scored 11 points in the first half to pace Oral Roberts.

The Horned Frog opened the second half on a 11-2 surge and led 49-27 with about 15 minutes left.

Harper scored 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting to lead Oral Roberts (5-9).

Up next

TCU hosts Florida A&M on Sunday.

Oral Roberts plays at UT Arlington on Monday.

