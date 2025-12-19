King hits game-winning 3, scores 25 to lead North Dakota 90-88 past Winthrop

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Eli King scored a game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds remaining and scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 90-88 victory over Winthrop on Thursday.

After Daylen Berry hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to give Winthrop the lead, King responded with a 3 of his own, giving the Fightin’ Hawks (5-9) the win.

King added five rebounds and three steals. Anthony Smith III added 14 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line along with six rebounds. George Natsvlishvili had 14 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles (7-6) were led in scoring by Logan Duncomb and Kody Clouet, who both had 21 points. Duncomb added nine rebounds and Clouet had seven. Berry finished with 10.

