Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Lehman 76-42

By AP News

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Noah Melson’s 18 points off the bench helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Lehman 76-42 on Friday.

Melson added six rebounds for the Knights (3-8). Taeshaud Jackson scored 11 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Josiah Francis shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Lightning were led in scoring by Kofi Mends, who finished with nine points. Ricardo Dixon added eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Lehman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

