Tavari Johnson’s 25 points lead Akron past Eastern Michigan 93-72

By AP News

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 25 points as Akron beat Eastern Michigan 93-72 on Friday.

Johnson also contributed five assists and four steals for the Zips (9-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Amani Lyles scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Evan Mahaffey shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Carlos Hart led the Eagles (6-6, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mohammad Habhab added 12 points for Eastern Michigan.

Akron took the lead with 18:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 48-34 at the break. Akron pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Eastern Michigan by seven points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

