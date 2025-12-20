Skip to main content
Toledo takes down Lourdes 100-67

By AP News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Leroy Blyden Jr. had 20 points in Toledo’s 100-67 victory against Lourdes on Saturday.

Blyden went 8 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Rockets (6-6). Sonny Wilson scored 17 points and added eight assists. Kyler Vanderjagt went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Derek Fairley led the Gray Wolves in scoring, finishing with 34 points and two steals. Lourdes also got 10 points and nine rebounds from Stephen Coleman Jr.

Toledo took the lead for good with 13:54 left in the first half. The score was 49-28 at halftime, with Blyden racking up 12 points. Toledo pulled away with a 15-3 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 28 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

