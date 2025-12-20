Pissott, Blakes combine for 48 as No. 13 Vanderbilt women defeat Texas Southern 96-46

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justine Pissott and Mikayla Blakes combined for 48 points as the No. 13 Vanderbilt women crushed Texas Southern 96-46 on Saturday.

Pissott was 9-of-13 shooting and 7 of 10 behind the arc, finishing with 25 points. Blakes scored 23 on 8-of-14 shooting. She entered Saturday as the nation’s fifth-leading scorer, averaging 24.3 points per game.

Aga Makurat added 13 points off the bench, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter. Aubrey Galvan had 11 assists and Aiyana Mitchell had 10 rebounds for Vanderbilt.

The win improves the Commodores to 12-0 for the first time since the 1995-96 season and the third time in program history. Vanderbilt has scored 81 points or more in nine of 12 games this season.

Taliyah Logwood had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and four assists for the Tigers (3-8). Jordyn Marshall added 10 points off the bench.

The Commodores dominated the first half, limiting the Tigers to nine points and 16% shooting, as well as 0 of 9 on 3-point attempts. The Tigers committed 17 turnovers leading to 22 points for the Commodores. Pissott had 22 first-half points, including 11 straight during a 20-0 run to build a 46-9 lead at the break.

Blakes had 13 points in a 28-23 third quarter before sitting with the rest of the starting lineup in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Texas Southern: The Tigers host the College of Biblical Studies of Houston on Dec. 29.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores will host Stonehill on Sunday.

___

