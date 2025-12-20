Niagara earns 81-58 win over Houghton

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Hawkins’ 16 points helped Niagara defeat Houghton 81-58 on Saturday.

Hawkins shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (3-9, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brian Griffith scored 14 points and added five assists.

Landon Williams had 10 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range). The Purple Eagles snapped an eight-game skid.

Lou Bellamy led the Highlanders in scoring, finishing with 21 points, five assists and four steals. Houghton also got 14 points, four assists and two steals from Tyson Clark. Donovan Loudermill also recorded 11 points.

