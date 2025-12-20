Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Youngstown State secures 74-65 victory against South Carolina Upstate

Sponsored by:
By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll scored 27 points as Youngstown State beat South Carolina Upstate 74-65 on Saturday.

Carroll also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Penguins (8-5, 2-1 Horizon League). Vladimer Salaridze scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Rich Rolf finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Spartans (8-7) were led by Karmani Gregory, who posted 26 points. Learic Davis added nine points and seven rebounds for USC Upstate, and Mason Bendinger had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.