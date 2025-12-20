Skip to main content
Coastal Carolina beats Old Dominion 76-74

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Rasheed Jones’ 23 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Old Dominion 76-74 on Saturday.

Jones shot 7 of 13 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Chanticleers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Josh Beadle scored 19 points, and AJ Dancier finished with 12 points.

Jordan Battle led the Monarchs (4-9, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Old Dominion also got 20 points from Ketron Shaw, and Caelum Swanton-Rodger finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

