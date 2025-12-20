Skip to main content
Troy wins 70-63 against Marshall

By AP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Theo Seng scored 18 points as Troy beat Marshall 70-63 on Saturday.

Seng had six rebounds for the Trojans (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Victor Valdes added 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 and dishing out six assists. Thomas Dowd had 13 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Thundering Herd (7-5, 0-1) were led by Noah Otshudi, who recorded 22 points and four assists. Jalen Speer added 13 points and four assists for Marshall.

