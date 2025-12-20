Longwood beats North Carolina Central 74-72 in OT

Skip to main content
By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Redd Thompson had 17 points in Longwood’s 74-72 overtime win over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Thompson shot 6 of 17 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Lancers (7-7). Jacoi Hutchinson scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor. Emanuel Richards shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Gage Lattimore finished with 22 points and two steals for the Eagles (4-10). Khouri Carvey added 17 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for North Carolina Central. Jae Slack had 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

