Utah State wins 100-58 over Colorado State

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Colorado State 100-58 in a Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday.

Falslev shot 7 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (10-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Adlan Elamin added 15 points and eight rebounds. Michael Collins Jr. also finished with 15 points.

Carey Booth led the Rams (9-3, 0-1) with 14 points. Brandon Rechsteiner added 11 points for Colorado State. The Rams broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Utah State took the lead with 19:20 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Falslev led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-24 at the break. Utah State extended its lead to 86-43 during the second half, fueled by a 15-3 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

