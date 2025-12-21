Ducommun, Walters lead Northern Illinois past Central Michigan, 74-73

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dylan Ducommun scored 18 points to lead Northern Illinois and Taj Walters hit the winning layup as time expired as the Huskies knocked off Central Michigan 74-73 on Saturday.

Ducommun shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (5-7, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Gustav Winther added 14 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Walters finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Chippewas (4-8, 0-1) were led by Nick Mullen, who recorded 18 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Claerbaut added 18 points and seven rebounds for Central Michigan. Logan McIntire also had 14 points and two steals.

Ducommun scored five points in the first half and Northern Illinois went into halftime trailing 44-27. Ducommun scored 13 second-half points. Northern Illinois outscored Central Michigan by 18 points over the final half.

