Bell scores 22, Southeast Missouri State downs Tennessee State 91-82

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marqueas Bell’s 22 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Tennessee State 91-82 on Saturday.

Bell also contributed 12 rebounds for the Redhawks (6-7, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Luke Almodovar scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. BJ Ward had 14 points and shot 4 for 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Travis Harper II led the way for the Tigers (7-5, 1-1) with 23 points and two steals. Tennessee State also got 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Antoine Lorick III. Aaron Nkrumah finished with 15 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

