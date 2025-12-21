Marshall’s 19 lead Morehead State past Southern Indiana 64-60 in OT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — George Marshall scored 19 points as Morehead State beat Southern Indiana 64-60 in overtime on Saturday.

Marshall shot 8 of 12 from the field for the Eagles (5-7, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Davion Cunningham scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Screaming Eagles (3-9, 0-2) were led by Cardell Bailey, who recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Southern Indiana also got 13 points from Kaden Brown. Ismail Habib finished with 12 points.

The Screaming Eagles took a 33-26 lead into the break after a 13-0 run early in the first half. The Eagles came back in the second half with a 12-4 run and shut them out for a six-minute stretch including the final 2:56 of regulation until the 1:20 mark of overtime.

