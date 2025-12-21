Burks scores 23, UCF defeats FGCU 102-80

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Burks had 23 points and Themus Fulks added 21 points and five assists in UCF’s 102-80 win against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Burks shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Knights (10-1). Devan Cambridge had 16 points and went 6 of 7 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range). It was the ninth win in a row for the Knights.

The Eagles (5-7) were led in scoring by Jordan Ellerbee, who finished with 21 points. J.R. Konieczny added 17 points for FGCU. Rory Stewart also put up 17 points.

UCF got a team-high 18 points across the first half from Burks, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 49-49. UCF took the lead for good 20 seconds into the second half. Chris Johnson helped their team pull away for the victory with 10 second-half points.

