UT Arlington wins 69-57 over Oral Roberts

By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Marcell McCreary’s 16 points helped UT Arlington defeat Oral Roberts 69-57 on Monday night.

McCreary went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Mavericks (8-4). Casmir Chavis scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Bahsil Laster finished with 10 points.

Ty Harper led the Golden Eagles (5-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Ofri Naveh added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Oral Roberts. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

