Cal State Northridge secures 100-88 win against Sacramento State

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josiah Davis had 22 points and 10 assists as Cal State Northridge beat Sacramento State 100-88 on Monday night.

Davius Loury scored 20 points while going 7 of 11 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Matadors (8-5). Larry Hughes Jr. shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Prophet Johnson led the Hornets (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Sacramento State also got 19 points and nine assists from Mikey Williams. Jahni Summers also put up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

