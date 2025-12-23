Lawson has 29 in Arkansas-Little Rock’s 98-84 win against Williams Baptist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson scored 29 points, Cameron Wallace had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Arkansas-Little Rock beat Williams Baptist 98-84 on Monday night.

Lawson had six assists for the Trojans (4-9). Wallace made 10 of 18 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Kachi Nzeh went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Deion Wesson finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for the Eagles. Jesse Washington added 25 points and six rebounds for Williams Baptist. Benjamin Noonan had 13 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press