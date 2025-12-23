Oklahoma shoots program-record 67.8% from field, beats Stetson 107-54

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Derrion Reed scored 22 points, Xzayvier Brown finished with 18, and Oklahoma set the program’s single-game record for field-goal percentage on Monday night as the Sooners beat Stetson 107-54 on Monday night.

Oklahoma shot 67.8% (40 of 59) from the field and had its highest-scoring game since a 107-86 win over Arkansan-Pine Bluff on Nov. 30, 2023. The previous record was 66.1% (39 of 59) against Baylor on Feb. 26, 2005.

The Sooners made 12 of 24 from 3-point range, outrebounded Stetson 39-24, and outscored the Hatters 54-18 in the paint.

Mohamed Wague had 15 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma and Tae Davis added 12 points and six assists. Kuol Atak and Nijel Pack each scored 11 points.

Ethan Copeland, the only Stetson (4-9) player that scored in double figures, had 14 points.

Oklahoma (9-3) used runs of 15-3 and 10-2, the latter of which culminated with a Jadon Jones three-point play that gave the Sooners a 26-11 lead a little more than eight minutes into the game.

Up next

Stetson plays at North Alabama in the ASUN Conference opener for both teams on New Year’s Day.

Oklahoma hosts Mississippi Valley State next Monday.

___

