Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Folgueiras’ 17 points sparks Iowa outburst in 55-point win over Bucknell

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Reserve Alvaro Folgueiras scored 15 of his 17 points before halftime and Iowa overwhelmed Bucknell 94-39 on Saturday.

Tavion Banks scored 16 points, Kael Combs 13 and Iowa saw 11 players score — finishing the night with a 60%-shooting effort (38 of 63).

Ruot Bijiek scored nine points for the Bison. Bucknell finished shooting 37% (15 of 41).

In helping the Hawkeyes (10-2) to a 43-21 halftime lead, Folgueiras shot 6 of 7 including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Iowa shot 57% (16 of 28) including 44% (4 of 9) from behind the arc.

The Hawkeyes opened the scoring spigot even more, reaching 51 points on 62.9% shooting (22 of 35).

Despite the Bison’s 10-2 start in the first three-and-a-half minutes, Iowa rallied and took control of the game over the next four-and-a-half minutes, outscoring Bucknell 17-0 and never looking back.

Bucknell (3-10) shot 40% (8 for 20) before the break.

Up Next

Bucknell travels to face Holy Cross on New Year’s Eve.

Iowa hosts UMass Lowell on Dec. 29.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.