Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
Sponsored By:

Georgia Southern defeats James Madison 96-92 in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Nakavieon White scored 25 points, Spudd Webb added 22 points, and Georgia Southern beat James Madison 96-92 in overtime on Saturday for their seventh straight win.

White shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 12 from the foul line for the Eagles (10-5, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Webb, who made 7 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, had six rebounds and three steals. Tyren Moore shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Bradley Douglas finished with 27 points for the Dukes (7-6, 0-2). Eddie Ricks III added 16 points and 10 rebounds for James Madison. Cliff Davis also had 16 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.