Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Daughtry scores 17 off the bench, Richmond defeats Citadel 80-56

Sponsored by:
By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry’s 17 points off the bench helped lead Richmond to an 80-56 victory against Citadel on Saturday.

Daughtry had four steals for the Spiders (10-2). Mike Walz scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds.

The Bulldogs (3-10) were led by Logan Applegate, who posted 10 points. Braxton Williams also added 10 points and three steals for Citadel.

Richmond took the lead with 18:43 left in the first half and did not trail again. Walz led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 42-32 at the break. Richmond pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 22 points. They outscored Citadel by 14 points in the final half, as Daughtry led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.