Don McHenry, Terrence Brown lead hot-shooting Utah to 101-77 win over Eastern Washington

By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Don McHenry hit six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, Terrence Brown had 20 points and a career-high 11 assists, and Utah beat Eastern Washington 101-77 on Saturday.

McHenry made 10 of 13 from the field. Keanu Dawes was 9-of-9 shooting, tied his career-high with 21 points, and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah (8-4). Freshman Kendyl Sanders scored a season-high 13.

Alton Hamilton IV had 19 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Washington (2-10) and Kiree Huie finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Jojo Anderson added 10 points. The Eagles are 0-8 on the road this season.

McHenry hit a 3-pointer that made it 24-21 with 8:13 left in the first half and Utah led the rest of the way. Sanders made a layup and then a 3 to cap an 11-0 run that stretched the lead to 12 points about four minutes later and the Utes led 50-34 at halftime.

Utah made 20 of 27 (74.1%) from the field, 6 of 10 from 3-point range, in the first half, and finished shooting a season-high 68% (39 of 57) overall. The Utes scored at least 100 points for the first time since a 100-59 win over Alcorn State on Nov. 4, 2024.

Redshirt freshman Ibrahima Traore made his debut for the Utes and finished with two points, a rebound and a steal in nine minutes. The 6-foot-9 forward returned from a knee injury that forced him to miss all of last season.

Up next

Eastern Washington plays at No. 10 BYU on Monday.

Utah visits Washington on Dec. 29.

___

