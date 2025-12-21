Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tops D-II’s Southwestern Adventist 93-36

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Leo Torbor’s 13 points helped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Division II member Southwestern Adventist 93-36 on Saturday.

Torbor also contributed four steals for the Islanders (5-6). Franck Yetna added 11 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor while they also had nine rebounds and three steals. Jaden Haire shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Andre Guajardo Mancilla finished with 10 points and three steals for the Knights. Ruben Doria added nine points, six rebounds and three steals for Southwestern Adventist. Ethan Harrell finished with five points.

By The Associated Press