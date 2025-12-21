Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
55.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tops D-II’s Southwestern Adventist 93-36

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Leo Torbor’s 13 points helped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Division II member Southwestern Adventist 93-36 on Saturday.

Torbor also contributed four steals for the Islanders (5-6). Franck Yetna added 11 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor while they also had nine rebounds and three steals. Jaden Haire shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Andre Guajardo Mancilla finished with 10 points and three steals for the Knights. Ruben Doria added nine points, six rebounds and three steals for Southwestern Adventist. Ethan Harrell finished with five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.