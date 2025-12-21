Skip to main content
California Baptist knocks off Sacramento State 74-67

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Martel Williams scored 14 points as Cal Baptist beat Sacramento State 74-67 on Saturday.

Williams had five rebounds for the Lancers (10-3). Thomas Ndong added 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had 17 rebounds. Jayden Jackson shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jahni Summers finished with 21 points and two steals for the Hornets (4-7). Mikey Williams added 18 points and five assists for Sacramento State. Jayden Teat also put up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

