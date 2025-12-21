Graves scores 17 as Creighton takes down Marquette 84-63

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nik Graves scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Creighton past Marquette 84-63 on Saturday.

Graves also added six rebounds and six assists for the Bluejays (7-5, 2-0 Big East Conference). Isaac Traudt scored 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added five rebounds. Josh Dix shot 3 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Nigel James Jr., who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals. Chase Ross added nine points for Marquette. Sean Jones also had nine points.

Creighton took the lead for good with 10:57 remaining in the first half. The score was 46-32 at halftime, with Graves racking up 17 points. Creighton extended its lead to 68-37 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Traudt scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press