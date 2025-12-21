Domon scores 20 off the bench, Murray State takes down Valparaiso 85-79

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Roman Domon’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Murray State to an 85-79 victory over Valparaiso on Sunday.

Domon shot 4 of 5 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Racers (10-3, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Fredrick King added 19 points while going 8 of 13 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds and four blocks. Javon Jackson shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 18 points. The Racers picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Beacons (6-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Owen Dease, who finished with 25 points. Rakim Chaney added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Valparaiso. Shon Tupuola also recorded 11 points.

Domon scored 10 points in the first half and Murray State went into the break trailing 39-36. Murray State pulled off the victory after a 12-3 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 64-62 with 9:33 remaining in the half. King scored 11 second-half points.

