Thomas’ 25 points lead Furman over Charleston Southern 84-76

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas had 25 points in Furman’s 84-76 victory over Charleston Southern on Sunday.

Thomas added seven rebounds for the Paladins (9-4). Alex Wilkins added 24 points while going 8 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Ben Vanderwal shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Buccaneers (8-6) were led by A’lahn Sumler, who posted 26 points and five assists. Jesse Hafemeister added 14 points for Charleston Southern. Jacob Taylor also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

